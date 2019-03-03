Share:

Sydney - Australia’s defence minister and his deputy both announced they were quitting politics on Saturday, bringing to five the number of cabinet members retiring as Prime Minister Scott Morrison heads into a fraught election.

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne, the most moderate remaining member of Morrison’s conservative coalition government, said he was stepping down at the next election, due by mid-May, to begin a business career.

The junior defence minister, Steven Ciobo, announced separately that he would also not contest the May election and would give up his portfolio immediately so Morrison could name a replacement.

Pyne, who was also responsible for managing government business in parliament, batted aside suggestions the string of recent ministerial retirements was motivated by the prospect of their Liberal party losing the upcoming election to the opposition Labor, as widely predicted by opinion polls.

“Being in politics is not a life sentence, and I’ve been there for 26 years and I didn’t want to run again,” Pyne told reporters in announcing his decision, adding, “I believe we will win the election in May... I think the Morrison government will replace itself.”