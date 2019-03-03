Share:

LAHORE - After Pakistan Army handed over Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian authorities at the Wagah border safely on Friday, Indian celebrities have been cheering for him.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to Twitter to express her joy and lauded the warriors of India.

In a tweet, she wrote: “People in America are shocked that a 65year old Russian #MIG21 shot down an American made & sold #F16 at the India Pak border. This tells a lot about pilot training. The best plane is the one with the best pilot inside.”

Quoting Bollywood actor Preity Zinta’s tweet regarding Pakistan’s release of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, the information minister wrote: “Bollywood walas’ should stop poking their nose in issues beyond their understanding.

He criticised educational qualification of the celebs, saying majority of them ‘haven’t even finished schooling and lack understanding of very basic issues’. “Wars are too serious a business to be discussed by jokers who became celebrities by stroke of luck,” he tweeted.