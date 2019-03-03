Share:

Flash floods have swept away dozens of homes and inundated handreds of acres of farmland in western Farah province, an official said on Sunday.

Governor Shoaib Sabit told media persons that the damages took place in Anar Dara, Shibkoh , Pustukoh and Khak Safid district and in Farah City, the provincial capital. He said 80 percent of the provinces suffered huge losses and thousands of homes destroyed.

The provincial administration concerned unable to deliver immediate assistance, the governor said, urging the central government to immediately provide emergency aid to the flood-hit individuals. He added there had been so far no report of casualties. Inayatullah, a resident, whose house swept away by flood said: “Nothing left all my life has gone.”

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has closed roads connecting districts to provincial capital in Afghanistan's central-eastern province of Ghazni. Between 60 and 150 centimetres of snow has fallen in Ghazni, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

The statement said that the cleaning operation could not start due to snowfall and snowstorm. Snowfalls in Afghanistan come after the country witnessed worst drought in decades last year.

Kabul was also a witness to heavy snowfall over the last couple of days. Meanwhile, flooding was reported in western Farah province and southern Kandahar province following heavy rain.