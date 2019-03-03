Share:

Following slight ease in intense standoff between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, have been resumed after four days.

Meanwhile, all airlines have been informed about the resumption of flight operations.

All domestic and international flight operations were suspended on Wednesday after Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets for violating Pakistan’s airspace.

However on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all airlines to reschedule their flights.

On Saturday, the flight operations were resumed at Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar airports.