KARACHI : In aftermath of children deaths in the city due to unhygienic food, the Sindh Food Authority on Saturday carried out raids on various food outlets in Nazimabad vicinity of the city.

In one of the raid at a food outlet named by Food authority in its handout as Mateen Food Centre was found with keeping food items in a chemical drum. It was further found that the outlet also has a filthy kitchen while arrangements at cold storage were also unsatisfactory.

The authority fined the outlet for Rs40,000 and directed to improve standards of hygiene and cleanliness within 15 days.

The authority also raided a ‘Crispy Broast’ outlet and found unhygienic food at the centre. The authority imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the eatery. Similarly, another outlet - ‘roll In’ restaurant was also raided during the campaign and prohibited food items were found from it. The restaurant was fined Rs30,000.

The authority further said that outlets that were raided were earlier issued notices and even do not possess a valid license. “We have made several attempts to reach out and warn these outlets but they did not pay heed and therefore strict action was taken against them,” it said and further added that in case of non-compliance, the food outlets could even be sealed and its owners be arrested in the future.