LOS ANGELES - Gina Rodriguez will star in the new untitled ‘Scooby-Doo’ animated movie. The ‘Jane The Virgin’ actress will voice the Scooby gang’s Velma in the upcoming Warner Bros film, which will be the first time ‘Scooby-Doo’ appears on the big screen since 2004’s live-action ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’. Will Forte will voice Shaggy, Scooby’s best friend while Tracy Morgan will Captain Caveman, a character who has not been part of the Scooby universe so far. The story will follow the Mystery Inc. gang as they join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans. The movie will be directed by Tony Cervone, with producers Chris Columbus, Charles Roven and Allison Abbate and is slated for a May 2020 release.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Rodriguez has landed the lead role in ‘Bobbie Sue’.

Variety provided the following plot description: ‘’The story follows Sue, who after being raised among five rowdy brothers in blue-collar South Boston, is a scrappy, headstrong young lawyer who lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realise she’s been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol and fellow Southie native, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.’’

The movie is set to start filming later this year, with auditions for the rest of the cast already said to be underway. As well as starring in the lead role, Rodriguez will also executive produce along with Emily Gipson and Donald De Line - whose most recent job was 2018’s ‘Ready Player One’ - has been named as producer.