LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz met MNA Kh Saad Rafiq and MPA Kh Salman Rafiq at Camp Jail on Saturday.

READ MORE: US blocks evacuation convoys at Syria's Rukban camp: Russian MoD

Hamza remained there for about two hours and discussed NAB cases and overall political situation with PML-N leaders. Khawaja brothers complained that NAB was still harassing their family.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the party was standing by them and all NAB cases would prove a futile exercise.

He termed Supreme Court verdict on PKLI case a victory of PML-N stance.

 

READ MORE: OIC condemns India’s state-terrorism in Kashmir, intrusion in Pakistan’s airspace

 