LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz met MNA Kh Saad Rafiq and MPA Kh Salman Rafiq at Camp Jail on Saturday.

Hamza remained there for about two hours and discussed NAB cases and overall political situation with PML-N leaders. Khawaja brothers complained that NAB was still harassing their family.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the party was standing by them and all NAB cases would prove a futile exercise.

He termed Supreme Court verdict on PKLI case a victory of PML-N stance.