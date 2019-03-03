Share:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is believed to have turned down a request made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ‘sever’ ties with member countries which harbour terrorism, saying the ICC was not the appropriate forum to take such decisions.

However, in the letter, the BCCI did not make a specific reference to Pakistan.

Following the Pulwama incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), the BCCI urged the ICC and its member nations to sever ties with countries that harbor terror .

The ICC maintained that its primary duty concerned cricket and that the decision to ostracize a nation can be taken at a government-level.

The letter was sent on February 22 by Rahul Johri, the BCCI chief executive officer, and marked to Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman, along with ICC CEO David Richardson and the ECB chairman Colin Graves.

Johri mentioned that the letter was being sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), the supervisory authority of the BCCI till the fresh general elections in India are conducted.

Before sending the letter to the ICC, the CoA chairman Vinod Rai had even overseen a draft version calling for a complete ban on Pakistan from the upcoming World Cup.

Thereby, India suffered yet another humiliation at the state-level while damaging the repute of Pakistan on the basis of false accusations and propaganda.