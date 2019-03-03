Share:

DUBAI - Karachi Kings’ middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed hopes his run-scoring will earn him more rewards in the coming days. The 28-year-old from Peshawar, a top-run scorer at domestic level, scored a match winning 33 not out with two sixes and as many boundaries to help his side chase down a 134-run target against Lahore Qalandars in Dubai on Thursday.

Iftikhar, who has played one Test, two ODIs and a single T20I for Pakistan, hopes more chances at the top level will come his way.

“If you look at my record, I am among the three top scorers in Pakistan,” said Iftikhar. “My job is to perform and it’s the selectors’ job to select. I hope more rewards will come my way.” The unassuming batsman scored 351 runs in the 2016-17 National One-Day Tournament at an average of 58.50, while his tally in the 2017-18 One-Day Cup was 236 runs at 59.00 in seven matches. “I played one Test and batted only once,” said Iftikhar of the 2016 The Oval Test which Pakistan won to level the four-Test series two-all,” Iftikhar said, adding: “I debuted in the Asia Cup (2016) and I didn’t get an opportunity to bat. “For a player like me, there is first-class cricket and the HBL PSL to perform while it’s the selectors’ job to select me.” Iftikhar said his job was to bat till the last.

“I wanted to go till the last. I am playing first-class cricket for the last 10 years, so I have the experience and that helps.”

Iftikhar, also a good off-spinner, took two for four in his two overs against Lahore Qalandars. “I am happy to have taken wickets. Captain (Imad Wasim) had told me if the left-handers come, I will have to bowl and I did well,” said Iftikhar.

Iftikhar said Karachi Kings can go on to finish among the top four in the first phase. “Our team is good. If our overseas batsmen get settled, then our bowling is good. So, we can finish in the top four,” said Iftikhar