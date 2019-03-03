Share:

LAHORE - A day after Pakistan freed captured Indian pilot Abhinandan, PoW for just two days, as a gesture of peace, India yesterday returned body of Pakistani civilian Shakirullah who was tortured and killed on Feb 20 by fellow inmates in India’s Jaipur jail as revenge for Pulwama attack.

Shakirulah’s brother Shehzad Gulfam was also present when Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the body at Wagah Border. Punjab’s Additional Home Secretary (retd) Captain Fazeel Asghar, was also present to receive the body.

Shakirullah had been in the Indian jail since 2003. He breathed his last on February 20 when his fellow inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail attacked him and killed him on the spot.

The brutal killing of Pakistani prisoner occurred in the wake of Pulwana incident in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in Indian-occupied Kashmir on February 14.

Pakistan is sending India’s people back alive and in response India should also do the same

According to Indian media, Inspector General of Police (IG) for Rajasthan and in-charge of prisons confirmed news of Shakirullah’s murder on February 20.

Shaikirullah’s family has condemned the brutal killing and said, “Pakistan is sending India’s people back alive and in response to that India should also do the same”. He was from Jaisarwala village of Teshil Daska, district Sialkot and y crossed the border mistakenly through Shakargarh Sector when he went there to watch a festival.

Pakistani Foreign Office in a press release on Saturday said, “The government of India has handed over dead body of Shakirullah today at Wagah Border. The family members of the deceased received the body.”

“Shakirullah was killed by inmates in Jaipur Jail, India. The government of Pakistan condemned the incident and requested India to immediately provide details of inquiry of the murder and post-mortem report, which have not been provided so far,” Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office reiterated its demand that “the culprits must be taken to task, findings of the inquiry and post-mortem report may be shared urgently and safety of all Pakistanis, especially Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails must be ensured to prevent recurrence of such tragic and reprehensible incidents”.

According to prisoners exchange list between India and Pakistan in 2018, there are 249 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 108 Pakistani fishermen in Indian jails and 537 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, addressing a press conference yesterday, slammed India for not protecting the Pakistani prisoner. “It was India’s responsibility to protect Pakistani prisoner and India has failed to fulfill that responsibility,” he expressed his disappointment at what happened to Shakirullah.

Referring to the IAF wing commander Abhinandan’s arrest and treatment in Pakistan’s captivity, he said, “The Indian pilot was rescued by Pakistan Army and treated as per Islamic and human values and was given first aid, new clothes and he was served tea also”.