Share:

LAHORE - During this troubling time of relations between Indo-Pak, many celebrities from both sides of the border expressed concerns about further escalation in the regional situation.

During a press conference on Friday, Sonu Nigam slammed Indian media for creating tense situation between the two countries for the sake of their ratings.

“I would never talk in favour of a war. I would never support the decision to go to war. But if need be, we will resort to retaliate,” he told the press. “I, however, request you (the media) to not make a mountain out of a molehill for your ratings. By doing this, you are enraging the other party. If you provoke them in this manner, they will respond.”

“There is no end to this. When we’ve just delivered the first ball, you can’t go and celebrate victory. Wahan se ek shot tou parnay do pehle (let them respond first). This is very stupid of Indians. We act childish,” added the singer.

“A reputable country acts responsibly. It goes on about these issues more seriously. I believe, we as Indians really, really need to grow up,” said Nigam.

The singer continued, “For us to really develop, we need to grow up and have a more responsible media. Two things we really lack at the moment.”