A report submitted by the Interior Ministry in Senate revealed more than 12,000 names were currently present in no-fly-list which also include 138 individuals with no details of their residences.

The report was submitted to Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior regarding details of names included in Exit Control List (ECL).

Senate panel was apprised that no details of addresses were present regarding 138 individuals included in the list, whereas, the figure still stood at more than 12,000 after removal of 3029 names.

According to the report, 1082 names were put on no-fly-list during last three years including 451 from Punjab, 317 from Sindh, 96 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 13 from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), four from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 38 individuals from federal capital Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that no names were included on the list who belong to Balochistan province as per statistics provided by the Interior Ministry.

Regarding removal of names during the same period, the report stated that 1103 from Punjab, 613 from Sindh, 179 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 92 from Balochistan, 56 from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), 13 from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 133 from Islamabad.

Moreover, 863 names were also removed from ECL as no traces were found regarding their addresses in the government’s database.