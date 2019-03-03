Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday confirmed that Karachi will be hosting all the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches now.

“Two years back, I asked for one match and this year all matches are being played here in Karachi, I have accepted this challenge”, Syed Murad Ali Shah said while talking to journalists in Karachi, here today.

I would like to request everyone and specially media to support us to host these matches, he continued.

According to the sources the matches have been shifted to Karachi from Lahore amid current escalation with India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the remaining matches also, the matches which were scheduled to start from March 7 earlier, now will take place between March 9 until 17.

Karachi Kings will play its match against Peshawar Zalmi on March 10, which was earlier scheduled to be played on March 7 at the National Stadium Karachi.

On March 11, Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators.

The final of Pakistan Super League fourth edition (PSL 4) will be played in National Stadium Karachi on 17th March 2019.