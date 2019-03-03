Share:

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reviewed steps taken by the AJK Red Crescent and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for providing relief to the affectees of the constant firing along the Line of Control.

He was briefed by the Chairman of the AJK-Red Crescent that comprehensive plans have been made to provide relief to the affected people along the LoC. He informed that Red Crescent teams have been attached to the district administration concerned and necessary measures for providing first aid and relief items have been dispatched to these areas.

In addition, he said, volunteers are encouraged to donate blood. AJK Red Crescent is also in constant coordination with Pakistan Red Crescent to help provide immediate relief to the 500 families and also help immediately deliver dry ration to the affected families in Kotli and Muzaffarabad.

SDMA is providing cash grants in Kotli, Poonch and Bhimbar and similar support is also being given to district Haveli and Muzaffarabad for food and camp management. The President was informed that the health department is ensuring first aid and medical treatment to deal with this disaster and control rooms have been fully activated in the State capital and affected districts.

In addition, he was also apprised that an elaborate plan has been made to provide rapid relief through effective coordination with National Disaster Management Authority, the Armed Forces, Home Department of Azad Kashmir, line agencies and other rapid response organizations. He was told that NDMA has also put Rescue 1122 on high alert.

Separately, President AJK was informed that the Chief Secretary has proposed to the Federal Government that households along LoC, exposed to Indian aggression may be included in the cash-grant schemes of the Benazir Income Support Program. It is said that nearly 80,000 households are directly exposed to India's hostile fire.

President Azad Kashmir said that people of AJK stand with and behind the people of Pakistan and the valiant Armed Forces, as we together try to repulse Indian aggression at the LoC.

Because of India's irresponsible, reckless and precipitate hostilities, he said, the entire region has been pushed into a strategic maelstrom.

Pakistan, the President said, through diplomacy and goodwill gestures is trying to contain turbulence and steer the region towards engagement and pacific settlement of outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.