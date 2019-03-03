Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan on Saturday offered India talks on the basis of the dossier it has sent to Islamabad on the Pulwama incident.

The offer was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at a news conference along with Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House.

Last month, a suicide bomber had attacked an Indian military convoy in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which resulted in the death of more than 40 Indian paramilitaries.

Before the news conference the foreign minister and the governor exchanged views on the tension between Pakistan and India and the steps needed to avert war between the two nuclear neighbours.

It was decided that Pakistan would write letters to members of British parliament as well as European parliament to urge them to play their role in defusing the situation.

The Punjab governor was a member of British parliament before he joined the Pakistani politics and became the constitutional head of the country’s biggest province.

He has contacts with a large number of British parliament members and would use them in the larger national interest. He said Pakistanis who were members of British parliament could play an important role in defusing the present situation.

The new initiative is being launched at a time the world community has generously lauded Pakistan’s role in dealing with the post-Pulwama situation.

The foreign minister said the decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing

Commander Abhinandan was the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘greatness’, not international pressure.

“There was neither compulsion nor pressure to set free the Indian pilot,” he said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi was trying to stoke war in the region, to reap political benefits in the upcoming elections. This, he said, was not the right approach and Pakistan wanted to avert this situation.

The foreign minister said although Pakistan had proved its capability well by downing Indian planes and capturing an India pilot, Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to maintain peace in the region. He said it was for this reason that he had told this Indian counterpart that once a war was started, the situation could spin out of everybody’s control.

When a reporter said that India had again violated the LoC on Saturday which manifested that it was taking Pakistan as a weak party, the foreign minister said knowledgeable people in India were aware that peace proposals did not mean weakness.

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to maintain peace in the region, the foreign minister said tension or instability did not suit the PTI government which was resolved to put the country on path to economic development, create new jobs and promote tourism.

Highlighting the importance of peace in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said Pakistan had brought the US and Taliban on the table and disarmament was being discussed at present. Pakistan, he said, would not like war clouds hovering over its border with Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan had already paid a very heavy price of tension on its western border.

He defended Pakistan’s decision to stay away from the OIC foreign ministers conference at UAE, where India’s minister for external affairs was invited as guest of honour.

It was a decision of both houses of parliament, on which the ruling party as well as opposition parties were on board, the foreign minister argued.

He made it clear that Pakistan consistently suspected that PM Modi could take any misadventure at the time of elections. It was for this reason that Islamabad had shared this apprehension with ambassadors of various countries who were invited to the foreign office. He shared the same apprehension even with the Russian foreign minister.

Interview with BBC

The decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was not taken under pressure, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told BBC. “There was neither compulsion nor pressure to release the Indian pilot,” the foreign minister said in the interview.

“We wanted to give them [New Delhi] the message that we don’t want to mistreat your citizens, we don’t want your suffering to increase. We want peace.”

Qureshi said that Pakistan does not want regional peace to be ruined for the sake of (Indian) politics.

He declared that Pakistan would not allow any militant outfit to operate on the country’s soil, and “if any group does that, the government plans to take action against it”.

“We cannot allow non-state elements to bring our country and the region to the brink [of war],” he said.

In a separate interview to BBC, the foreign minister, in response to a question pertaining to the Pulwama incident, said that there was “still confusion” over whether the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group had claimed responsibility for the attack or not.

“The confusion is [that] the leadership (of JeM) when contacted, said no,” he said. “They have denied that, that’s the confusion.”

When asked who contacted the group’s leadership, Qureshi said the “people who are known to them (the JeM)”.

Qureshi repeated Prime Minister Khan’s offer for dialogue and said that Pakistan was prepared to investigate Indian allegations if provided with actionable evidence.

“We have courts in this country and the courts are independent,” the foreign minister said.