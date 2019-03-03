Share:

Rawalpindi - A British national lady of Pakistani origin has approached police while accusing her husband of swallowing million of rupees from her bank accounts in fraudulent way and attempting to grab her house in federal capital, informed official sources on Saturday.

She also alleged her husband hurling threats of dire consequences at her and her daughter. However, the police have not initiated legal action against the accused and declared the matter as “family dispute” referring it to Assistant Commissioner Islamabad for further action, they said.

According to sources, Ms Sadia Adil, a British national who is settled in Manchester and currently residing in House Number 520, Street 33, Sector I-8/2, appeared before officials of Police Station I-9 and lodged a complaint stating her husband Dr Adil has been inflicting her huge financial loss through different tactics both in Pakistan and in United Kingdom since long.

She added he had got transferred two of her plots worth million of rupees that she was gifted by her father in his name thorough fake documents and signatures. Likewise, the lady told police Dr Adil had deactivated a joint bank account after withdrawing huge amount apparently with her bogus signatures.

“Apart from all, now Dr Adil is attempting to grab my house located in I-8/2 for which he is threatening me and my daughter,” the applicant mentioned in the complaint. She also informed police Dr Adil has been deported from UK by the Home Department following her complaints of similar nature. Ms Sadia Adil appealed the police to register a case against her hubby and to provide her family with protection, sources said.

Talking to The Nation, Ms Sadia Adil expressed her deep concerns over negligence of police department. She said police are reluctant in taking action against the accused which has made her insecure.

She appealed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan to order PS I-9 officials to register case against accused and to arrest him. She also said she would table an application with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her hubby for withdrawing money from her account and deactivating it later through bogus signatures.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) I-9 Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, however, when contacted for his comments, said the police had accepted the application from the lady and summoned the accused for investigation. He said the lady had not appeared before police despite summoning for a face to face meeting with the accused in police station.

“Dr Adil faced police; replied to queries and had also submitted an application against her wife,” he said adding that police have declared the case as “family dispute” and forwarded it to Assistant Commissioner Islamabad for further proceeding.