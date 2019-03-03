Share:

Okara - A man allegedly stabbed his two wives to death over a domestic dispute Saturday.

Khakot villager Ahmad Nawaz tied the knot with Sajida Bibi nine years ago and had two sons and a daughter from her, said police adding that he married Shahnaz Bibi later that resulted in domestic disputes.

According to police, Ahmad Nawaz unleashed an attack on his wives when they had a fresh quarrel. Sajida died on the spot, whereas Shahnaz breathed her last at a hospital. The police said they had registered a case and started investigation.

A motorcyclist was killed when his two wheelers hit a a camel-cart near Head Sulemanki. The deceased was named as Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Bahawalnagar.

In another accident on Depalpur-Hujra Shah Moqeem Highway, 10 people sustained injuries. The Rescue 1122 rushed the injured persons to the hospital where two persons were stated to be in critical condition.