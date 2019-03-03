Share:

New Delhi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is today feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jets. He said if previous governments had purchased the Rafale aircraft the outcome of the recent incidents could have been different.

Pakistan shot down two Indian warplanes during the recent clashes along Line of Control in Kashmir.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019, Narendra Modi said there is a lot of talk in the country these days that the country is suffering due to the absence of Rafale fighter jets. “Today there is talk that India is missing the Rafale jets. The entire nation is saying that if India had Rafale jets today, the outcome of the recent incidents would have been something different,” he said.

Modi said he would like to make it very clear that in the past, the country “suffered” due to vested interest over the Rafale jets. “And at present, we continue to suffer due to the politicisation of the Rafale deal. The vested interests and politicisation have caused great harm to the nation’s interest,” Modi said.

Result would have been different if we had Rafale jets

Chowkidar not just a thief but also a coward

Attacking the Opposition, Modi said they [Opposition] are welcome to criticise his government’s policies and find faults in its working. “But I request you not to oppose matters related to the nation’s security,” he said. “In your stubborn desire to oppose Modi, see that you don’t end up strengthening terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed,” Modi said.

Modi said “The country is feeling the absence of Rafale. The entire country is saying in one voice today, what all could have happened if we had Rafale. The country has suffered a lot due to selfish interests earlier and now politics over Rafale.”

“One of the challenges before the country is some people opposing their own country. When the entire nation today is standing with the armed forces, some parties are casting doubts on them. These are the parties whose statements and articles are being used by Pakistan against India. In their fixation with criticising Modi, they are opposing the country and comprising its interests,” the PM said.

“I want to ask these people whether they trust the capability of our armed forces or doubt it. I want to tell such people that they are free to oppose Modi and point out shortcomings in government’s working, but do not help those harbouring terrorism,” he said.

He added that India’s unity has scared many within the country and outside. Modi said, “I can say with full confidence that the 21st century belongs to India.”

The Opposition has been accusing the prime minister of wrongdoing in the Rafale deal that was signed between India and French defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation. Under the deal, India will purchase 36 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation. Congress president Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward. Rahul Gandhi said Modi is scared of a debate on Rafale scam. Amid the debate over the air strikes and tensions on the border, the Congress president not just refrained from making comments on the issue but tried to revive issues like demonetisation, GST and Nirav Modi.

“Loans of a few businessmen worth Rs 3.5 lakh were waived off [by Modi]. How much did Modi ji waive off for small units in Dharavi?” Rahul Gandhi questioned.

Gandhi said, “Chowkidar is not just a chor [thief], he is also a darpok [coward]. When I asked in the Parliament about Rafale he [Modi] had no guts to look into my eyes. He was looking here and there.”

“Modi makes tall promises; farmer loan waivers, jobs, Rs 15 lakh. Is there anyone here who has got Rs 15 lakhs?” Rahul asked the crowd.

Rahul also criticised Modi over demonetisation. “Did you see Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani, or Lalit Modi in queue after demonetisation? He took money from your pockets in the name of fight against black money and gave it to a few businessmen,” he alleged.

In what was seen as the launch of campaign in Maharashtra, Rahul also made a big announcement of waiving off farmers’ loans in just 10 days.

Reaching out to the voters living in slum areas in Mumbai, Rahul announced that if they vote him to power, the Congress would give a 500-square-feet house within 10 days of coming to power.