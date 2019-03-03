Share:

During the last four days more than four hundred flights and 25,000 passengers had been affected. PIA’s staff deputed at stations are working day and night to facilitate the passengers.

More than 8,000 passengers have been transported to their destination since restoration of the flight operations.

PIA staff of Passenger Service, Ticketing & Reservations, Engineering, Flight Service and Flight Operations are doing all possible efforts to make it a success.

PIA also provided surface transportation to passengers from Karachi to Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad during the closure of airspace. PIA’s staff at foreign stations were also putting in all out efforts for the convenience of passengers.

Arshad Malik assured that very soon the situation will come to normal however, complete restoration will come when flight operation from whole country begins. However, PIA flights to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Beijing remain temporarily suspended.

He said we were working as a team and beyond the call of duty in this hour of need and assure the government that every possible effort will be carried out to clear the backlog within shortest possible span of time. He also appreciated the passengers for their cooperation in the interest of nation and country.

However, Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed to facilitate the stranded passengers on priority especially, those who were stuck in Saudi Arabia and Gulf as they may be facing shortage of funds and expiry of their visas, it added.