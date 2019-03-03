Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has posted an officer as Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who has ‘zero experience of investigation’ while several high profile corruption cases are already under investigation in the KP Bureau, The Nation has learnt.

On Wednesday last, Chairman NAB transferred outgoing DG KP Farmanullah and appointed Mujahid Akbar Baloch a grade-20 officer as new DG of regional Bureau. Earlier, Baloch was serving in the Quetta Bureau as director.

Well placed sources in the Bureau told The Nation that the new DG KP Bureau had joined NAB in 2004 and was posted in NAB Human Resource Department and served more than ten years over there. He was promoted as director in 2014 and was transferred and posted in NAB Quetta two years back and now he has been posted as DG NAB KP. They said not a single investigation of any mega corruption scam is on credit of Baloch. While on other hand, NAB KP is investigating several important high profile corruption cases, including the Prime Minister Imran Khan Helicopter corruption case and Malamjaba scam. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Secretary to PM Azam Khan, Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan and Senior Provincial Minister Atif Khan had recorded their statements in Malamjaba case, Peshawar Development Authority case and Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor (BRT) Project. They wondered how the competent authority of NAB has handed over the Bureau to an officer who has no experience of investigation.

Interestingly, the special committee constituted by the Supreme Court under the supervision of Secretary Establishment Division had also recommended repatriation of the services of outgoing DG NAB KP Farmanullah to his parent department due to his no experience of investigation. But the Chairman NAB had refused to accept recommendations of the committee and did not remove him from the post in last one year. Two weeks ago, The NAB KP had arrested DG Archaeology and Museum KP Dr Abdul Samad in a corruption case.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf KP leadership brought the arrest of Dr Samad in notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his last tour of the province. The PM condemned the arrest of Dr Samad and asked Chairman NAB to take action against those officers who were involved in the arrest of Dr Samad through a tweet. After PM’s tweet, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal interfered and launched inquiry into the arrest of Dr Samad and ordered DG NAB KP Farmanullah to appear before him along with record of Dr Samad.