KARACHI : After arrest of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, a number of Sindh government officials have been on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) radar for alleged links with Durrani.

The accountability bureau inquiring into links of Durrani with the government officials, sources said.

The anti-corruption watchdog has demanded complete record of 24 government officials from the provincial Secretary of Local Government. The NAB has sought a complete record of the officials including their postings.

The NAB has also demanded details of appointments of these officials and their departments.

These government officials are wanted for the investigation against Agha Siraj Durrani, sources said.

The names of these government officials are Bashir Isran, Hameedullah Qureshi, Yar Mohammad, Rehmatullah, Mansoor Ali, Sagheera Begum, Masood Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Ran Nawaz, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Mohammad Jaffar Brohi, Ghulam Murtaza, Khan Mohammad, Shamshad Khatoon, Shakeel Ahmed Soomro, Abdul Hameed, Mitha Khan, Noor Hassan, Anwar Ali, Syed Mohammad Shah and Zulfiqar Ali, the sources said.

An Accountability Court had extended physical remand of Agha Siraj Durrani in corruption case till March 11.

The NAB said that the accused has bought a property at Badar Commercial in Rs3.3 million, when the former owner was asked about the deal, he said the worth of the property is Rs80 million rupees, while 20 million have been spent on its construction. The NAB lawyer said Mr Durrani also owns a property in Defence Phase-V.

NAB investigation officer told the court that the investigation team facing difficulties due to production of the accused in assembly.