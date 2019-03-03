Share:

Islamabad : As per vision of the present government and special direction of Federal Minster for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, concrete steps have been taken in National Highway Authority to control expenditures and ensure implementation of austerity measures. To this effect an important advancement was made at National Highway Authority Headquarters Islamabad by arranging First Video Conference between Chairman National Highway Authority Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik and NHA’s Members Central Zone-Lahore, North Zone- Peshawar, South Zone-Karachi, West Zone-Quetta. NHA’s Members Planning, Finance, Engineering-Coord, Motorways-North, Burhan and Motorways-South, Lahore were also present in the video conference at NHA, HQ.

On this occasion, Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik termed video conference another important step to ensure controlling travelling expenditures of officers and saving of time. Such video conferences, he said, will help take immediate decisions regarding construction and maintenance of motorways and national highways. He said, video conferences will be held weekly and shall be a regular feature in the future. Agendas of Video Conference should be conveyed to concerned offices two day before the conference. , so that decisions regarding construction and maintenance affairs of motorways and highways could be taken well in time.

Chairman NHA also desired to concentrate on beautification and cleanliness of roads throughout the country, and that people should be made aware of such activities through media. In order to move this drive forward, cooperation of public representatives, business community, Deputy Commissioners, local administration, Civil Society and schools and colleges be obtained.

Initiative of video conference will prepare ground for timely completion of road building schemes all over the country, he added.