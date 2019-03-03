Share:

Islamabad - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Saturday reaffirmed its “unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just cause,” according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

In a resolution adopted by the 46th session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia, the FO said.

The OIC resolution also condemned in the strongest terms the recent wave of Indian terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The resolution, as per the FO, also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In the context of the current volatile situation in the region, the OIC member states adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan, which expressed grave concern over the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace; affirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence; and urged India to refrain from the threat or use of force.

The OIC resolution on regional peace and security in South Asia also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s renewed offer of dialogue to India and the goodwill gesture of handing over the Indian pilot.

The resolution called for restraint and de-escalation as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means.

In another significant development, the OIC elected Pakistan as a member of its Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission from the Asian region, in acknowledgement of Pakistan’s constructive contribution to human rights discourse, norms and policies.

The OIC adopted two other resolutions sponsored by Pakistan on international disarmament and non-proliferation issues and reform of the UN Security Council.

The strong OIC support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the centrality of this core issue to regional peace is recognition of the key role that Pakistan plays as a founding OIC member.

Pakistan boycotted the plenary session of the 46th CFM at the foreign minister level as a result of Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj’s presence.

Owing to the armed conflict between the two nuclear armed nations, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had asked the organisers, including the UAE crown prince, to withdraw the invitation extended to Swaraj.

However, the invitation was not retracted, leading to Qureshi deciding to skip the CFM meet, which concluded in Abu Dhabi yesterday.