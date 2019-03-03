Share:

RAWALPINDI : An armed bandit shot dead a woman and injured her husband on resistance during a dacoity attempt at Ratta Amral, informed official sources on Saturday.

In yet another incident, an armed dacoit also shot into face of a book seller inuring him critically in an attempted dacoity at Sadiqabad. The traders staged protest demo against Sadiqabad police for reaching late on crime scene. The both dacoits managed to flee from the scenes after committing crime.

According to sources, a man namely Muhammad Tahir was travelling back to home along with his wife Nida Bibi after having a dinner at Main Market in Ratta Amral when an unknown armed dacoit intercepted the couple. The dacoit asked the couple to give up cash and mobile phones which they refused to do so and the man put off resistance. On this the dacoit opened indiscriminate firing on the couple killing the woman on the spot and injuring the man critically. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. A case under murder and dacoity charges has been registered with PS Ratta Amral against the dacoit by police, sources said.

In Sadiqabad, a dacoit having gun into hand walked in a bookshop “Usman Stationary and Book Shop” and pointed gun on him. The dacoit tried to rob him on which he tried to show resistance. The dacoit fired at his face and injured him critically. The dacoit managed to flee from the scene. The locals shifted the victim to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment. Later on the traders shut down their businesses and staged a protest demonstration against Sadiqabad police for not responding to emergency call regarding the incident. The traders blocked the road and chanted slogans against SHO PS Sadiqabad Malik Allah Yar and demanded CPO Abbas Ahsan to suspend him immediately.

A case was registered against the fleeing dacoit with no arrest so far. Separately, CPO Abbas Ahsan ordered inquiry into a land grabbing case reported by official of a sensitive department. According to details, Rana Muhammad Kamran, the complainant, appeared before CPO and tendered an application stating he purchased a plot in Safari Enclave 2 in 2014 from Sheikh Waheed and Malik Mehboob and had also obtained the possession letter and file from society’s office.

He added he was constructing wall in his plot when unknown armed men headed by Sheikh Waheed and Raja Tariq stormed into his land and kicked out the labourers.

He alleged Sheikh Waheed also barred him from construction and occupied over land. He sought legal action against the accused. CPO marked the complaint to Saddar Bairooni police tasking it to investigate the matter and submit its report. The accused were summoned by police for inquiry on Monday.