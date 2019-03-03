Share:

ISLAMABAD - Over 116,683 Hajj applications have been received under the government scheme from across the country on the sixth day of submitting applications in designated branches of 14 banks, spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said the banks would continue receiving applications till March 6 while balloting to choose over 107,526 successful pilgrims would be held on March 8.

State Bank has directed the designated banks to continue receiving Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday despite weekly holiday to facilitate intending pilgrims.

The process of receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme was started on February 25.

He said, as many as 200,000 lucky persons would perform Hajj this year. Out of which 60 percent would perform Hajj under the Government scheme while the rest under private scheme.

The particulars of the applicants have been uploaded on website of the ministry.

He said the applicants were being informed about receipt of applications through short messaging services (SMS) on their mobile phones.

The spokesman asked the applicants to check their particulars on the website and correct the mistakes if any.