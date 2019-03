Share:

After heavy exchange of fire in the night between Friday and Saturday, there remained relative calm along the Line of Control last night with only intermittent fire continuing in Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar Sectors.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian fire targeting Indian posts.

There were no casualties on Pakistan side during last 24 hours.

Pakistan Armed Forces continue state of alert and vigilance.