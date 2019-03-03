Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started with restoration of its normal flight schedule from Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta stations after remaining suspended for four days.

PIA has restored its flight operation initially from four cities that are Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta, said a news release issued here on Saturday by the airlines.

PIA President and CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik was monitoring the restoration of operation and has directed all PIA officers and staff on PIA’s entire network to complete the restoration job as early as possible.