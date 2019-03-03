Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was in the process of formulating laws to promote construction of high-rise buildings for allowing more green spaces.

“My vision for our future cities: to allow buildings to rise vertically & allow for more green spaces as Pak (Pakistan) is one of the most environmentally-threatened countries,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said that avoiding large sprawling built-up areas would also allow easier provision of amenities to the urban dwellers.

The prime minister said, “Our arable land is being eaten up by housing societies and has grave consequences for our food security in the future.”

He said the government was also in the process of making laws to allow buildings, built to international safety standards and go as high as in other cities across the world.

Resolution in NA seeking Nobel Peace Prize for PM

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday submitted a resolution in the National Assembly secretariat to recommend Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution towards peace in the region.

Chaudhry formally submitted the resolution in the National Assembly secretariat to get endorsement from Parliament in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the resolution, played a sagacious role in de-escalating tension between Pakistan and India created due to the war mongering attitude of Indian leadership.

The resolution stated that prime minister’s decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan mainly de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India. According to the resolution, Khan acted responsibly in the current tension and ‘deserves the Nobel Peace Prize’.

The Information Minister, with support of treasury benches, may move a motion in Monday’s NA sitting to get the resolution passed.

MMA leaders have showed reservation over release of Indian pilot by the PTI government. “We have certain reservations on government’s decision to release the arrested Indian pilot,” said MMA’s Senator Abdul Ghafor Haideri on Friday in joint sitting of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the joint sitting of Parliament, had announced freeing the captured Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture for paving the way to dialogue with the neighbouring country. Earlier on Tuesday, Indian planes dropped bombs near Balakot town of Pakistan, escalating the tension between two nuclear countries to a level where open war seemed imminent. “In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody,” PM Khan said while giving a policy statement on the first day of the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday.