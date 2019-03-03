Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Tharparkar on March 8, and he will address a big public meeting at Chachro Town in which he will announce a package of billions of rupees for the development of Tharparkar district including health cards for the needy people of Mirpurkhas division.

According to the local sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Water and Power Ch Ghulam Sarwar, Finance Minister Asad Umer and others. The prime minister will announce development projects i.e. construction of roads, potable water supply, health institutions, and health cards for needy people of Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.

PTI Sindh president Ameer Bux Bhutto will arrive here on March 6 to hold meetings with the party office-bearers and workers for the success of prime minister’s visit to Tharparkar.

Ameer Bux Bhutto has also set up a committee headed by former federal secretary Gul Muhammad Rind, vice president Afroz Shoro, PTI Benazeerabad president Kazim Ali Shah and general secretary Mikrpurkhas division Mumtaz Ali Shah to make prime minister’s visit successful.

PTI Mirpurkhas district president Noor Muhammad Siaal told the media that almost all arrangements had been finalised to hold the public meeting in Tharparkar in connection with the prime minister’s visit.

OFFICIALS SUSPENDED FOR ‘CORRUPTION’

Hesco chief Abdul Haq Memon has suspend Hesco Mirpurkhas division Xen Mazhar Qureshi and Revenue Officer Javed Waraich. They were directed to report to Hesco headquarters Hyderabad with immediate affect. They were found guilty of corruption. The Hesco chief also transferred SDO Satellite Town Mushtaq Ahmed Gormani to Badin district as punishment.

According to official sources, the Hesco chief along with his inspection team conducted a raid on the revenue office of Hesco Mirpurkhas division and recovered illegally prepared adjustment bills (CP-52) of over Rs3 crore. He also found SDO Satellite town Mushtaq Ahmed Gormani in corruption and gross irregularities and issued him a show cause notice. An inquiry team comprising three members was also constituted by the Hesco chief. It was tasked with investigating the above matters and report to the Hesco chief.

Rainfall lashes city, outskirts

Rainfall lashed the city and outskirts, increasing the intensity of cold in the region here on Saturday.

Reports said that a spell of light showers occurred in the morning while at noon rainfall took place for half an hour. It turned the weather pleasant. Roads became slippery after the rainfall, and there was an increase in the intensity of cold. Citizens remained in their houses.

Some markets were closed as rainfall forced the shopkeepers to shut down their shops. However, shops for foodstuff remained open. Citizens wore warm cloths, and they enjoyed the chilly weather.

As the rainfall started, power supply was suspended to the city and surrounding localities. It was not restored till filing of the report despite the lapse of four hours.

Growers expressed happiness over the rainfall as there was an acute need of water for their standing crops including wheat particularly in tail-end areas of the district.

Light showers continued in the city till filing of the news.