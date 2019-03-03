Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ramana and Shalimar police have arrested 134 outlaws during the month of February and recovered looted valuables worth Rs. 28 million, 12 cars, two bikes and narcotics from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervisions of Station House Officers of Ramana and Shalimar Police Stations to ensure effective action against those involved in criminal activities. These teams succeeded to arrest 134 outlaws and recovered valuables wroth Rs. 28 million, looted items and narcotics from them.

Fifty-four drug pushers were also arrested and 47 cases were registered against them. A total of 17.465 kilogram hashish, 383 gram heroin and 1472 wine bottles were also recovered. Twelve persons were held for having illegal weapons and eleven 30-bore pistols were recovered from them.

Police also recovered 12 cars and two bikes during the same period while both police stations nabbed 36 absconders wanted to police during the campaign to arrest the criminals. A total of 102 cases were referred to the relevant courts after completion of investigation on them.

SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal has said that crime rate has significantly declined in Ramana and Shalimar police areas due to effective patrolling measures. He said that effective steps are being taken to further control crime and provide relief to citizens as per vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of both police stations and directed to enhance vigilance to curb street crime. He also appealed the citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without cooperation of police.

He said that community policing would be ensured to curb crime and provide protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens. The DIG (Operations) also directed for effective checking at entry and exit points of the city and enhance patrolling measures.