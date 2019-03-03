Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has offered his condolences with the heirs of soldiers, who were martyred at Line of Control (LoC), Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Talking to families of Havaldar Abdul Rab, Naik Khurram and Sipahi Ghulam Hussain separately on the telephone, the President paid rich tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The president said those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland will always be remembered. He said nation is highly indebted of the sacrifices of its armed forces, who are always ready for the defence of the homeland.

Earlier on Saturday, two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement, Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC.

As per details, Hawaldar Abdul Rabb and Naik Khurram were the sons of soil who embraced martyrdom. “Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.”

Given the prevailing situation, Pakistan’s armed forces are on high alert, ISPR said.

The Indian Border Security Forces resorted to indiscriminate fire along the LoC yesterday as well soon after Pakistan released the detained Indian pilot through Wagah Border.