LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued law and order statistics along with Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre’s (PPIC3) Performance Review for the month of February.

Authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 57,998 observations that warranted interception of more than 243 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 5,593 suspicious vehicles. A total of 5,396 vehicles and motor bikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or non-standard number plates and action was taken duly by the ground units thereof.

The OMC employs state of the art CCTV Surveillance Operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis. More than 20 rallies and protests were monitored and security measures were ensured.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 366,337 calls, out of which, 212,465 calls were considered hoax and approximately 35,239 calls, with genuine concerns, the Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for further action. 23,743 of the calls received sought for information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help. The Media Monitoring Center continued its campaign regarding road safety, E-Challaning and efficient use of 15 emergency helpline on official twitter account PSCAsafecities and official Facebook account Punjabsafecities. PPIC3 center served Electronic Data Evidence Acquisition requests initiated by Punjab Police and other LEAs by releasing data pertaining to more than 185 heinous crime cases in addition to showing playback footage to Investigation Officers in 524 instances. PSCA extended its services in 1,305 cases pertaining to Rescue and 5,590 cases pertaining to traffic queries and emergency calls. The PSCA Public Safety app also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 14 missing persons, 3 Cars, 124 motor bikes and 5 Auto-Rickshaws through its Lost & Found center. The Dispatch Control Center supported citizens in 35,239 cases through ground teams.

PSCA is diligently playing its part in enhancing road-sense by displaying directives and situational messages on its Variable Messaging Service (VMS) displayed on LCDs across all major roads of the metropolis along with speed limit boards. PSCA has initiated a crackdown in coordination with Punjab Police and CTP against illegal and NCP vehicles or those with fake number plates. PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report an illegal activity in the city.