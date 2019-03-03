Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said he is proud to be a Muhajir but would never ask the people to vote for him just for being a Muhajir.

Addressing a party gathering at Lines Area here, Kamal said, “I am proud to be a Muhajir just like other people do on their community but I would never ask anyone to vote for the PSP by just considering me a Muhajir,” he asserted and added that his party wants the people to support it on the basis of its performance and capabilities.

The PSP chief was of the view that those elected by the people of Karachi in past 11 elections during 32 years have done nothing for the citizens except “looting the exchequer.” “These successive rulers always decried lack of power,” Kamal regretted. He pointed out that 30,000 people have lost their lives during this period of time, one generation got killed and other is on the run, adding that people of the city are deprived of basic necessities but “so-called” representatives of Karachi say they have no powers “even for carrying out cleanliness.”

“There is not a single Urdu-speaking man working in Sindh Secretariat,” he claimed, adding that educational institutions have been destroyed while hospitals lack basic facilities to cater for the needs of the public who visit these outlets with great hope. Kamal vowed that the PSP would make Karachi better within its present condition a short span of six months after coming into power.