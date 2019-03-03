Share:

Railway Ministry has presented annual developmental program for financial year 2019-20. It was recommended to provide grant of Rs 39.230 billion for 36 ongoing and 7 new projects.

Moreover, Rs 210 million would be spent on Pakistan Railway security. According to the presented developmental budget to committee meeting the total cost of 36 ongoing developmental projects was Rs 56.840 billion. Rs 24.190 billion would spend on these project till June 30th 2019.

However, more than Rs 43.930 billion was required to complete these developmental projects. Seven new projects was included in financial year 2019-20 and total value of these projects was Rs 18.630 billion.