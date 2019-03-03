Share:

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has lambasted Indian order banning Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and closing its offices, education institutions and even private residential houses as fascistic tactics towards drive against the religious freedom and Islamic teachings.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “It’s surprising to see how the Delhi regime is bent upon provocations against the Kashmiris and suppressing their sane voice and strangulating an organisation that believes in lawful and peaceful public activities.”

Moreover, he added, it has been long before established that the JI functions independent of the JI Pakistan and JI India, never toeing or following line of action of any one of them.

“It has no radical agenda. Notwithstanding, like an overwhelming majority of the Kashmiris the JI IOK believes in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the democratic wishes of the people as ordained under the UNSC resolutions.”

He stated that by slapping awful and undemocratic prohibitory orders on the IOK Jamaat Islami, the Modi regime had gone too far to mock at peaceful approach and thus antagonised everyone, shutting any window of opportunity for peace.

He warned that ultimately Modi’s totalitarian RSS methods would end in worst defeat, saner voices in India would emerge in favour of the Kashmiris and Modi’s fascistic election treachery would show him door in both Kashmir and India.