PESHAWAR - The Accountability Court Peshawar has extended remand of accused Abdul Samad, Director Archaeology and Museums Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for another four days into National Accountability Bureau custody.

The accused is allegedly involved in misuse of authority. As per details, a complaint was received to National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa alleging corruption and corrupt practices.

Taking cognizance, National Accountability Bureau initiated inquiry into the matter. The accused person in connivance with others misused his authority and embezzled funds allocated by government and received from donors for different projects. He has allegedly misappropriated antiques and also made numerous appointments at different archeological sites in gross violation of rules.

NAB KP is pursuing the case as per law. The accused person was presented in Accountability Court. Judge Accountability Court-IV Naveed Ahmed extended physical remand for another four days.