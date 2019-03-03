Share:

LAHORE - About 10,190 rescuers have been put on high alert to ensure prompt response to emergencies, disasters, or any untoward incidents in Punjab.

As many as 762 ambulances, 294 fire vehicles, 63 rescue vehicles, 34 special vehicles, 756 boats and 900 motorcycle ambulances have also been deputed under emergency preparedness. The leaves had been cancelled of all rescuers to provide timely emergency services in case of any emergency situation. It was revealed in a meeting, led by Rescue-1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer at Rescue Headquarters, here on Saturday to review emergency preparedness of emergency ambulance, rescue and fire services and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at union council level.

Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that emergency response and management plans, chalked out by all District Emergency Officers for effective and efficient management of any emergency were being executed.

The special mobile rescue posts were providing optimum emergency cover in case of any eventuality especially at Lahore and Sialkot, he said and added that the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) at Rescue Headquarters was operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans.

Head of Community Safety and Information Deeba Shahnaz said that 4,048 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) comprising 67,703 rescue scouts (local volunteers) at union council level had also been put on high alert. She said that CERTs had been given specific task of early warning dissemination, assist in evacuation phase, help in locating trapped victims and assist in camp setting & management.

Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said that a close coordination should be maintained with district headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies.