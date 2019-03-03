Share:

KARACHI : Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro has appreciated the role and sagacity shown by the government and armed forces in the prevailing chaotic situation.

In a press statement issued here, he applauded the prowess of the PAF personnel who professionally put their strategy/tactics into effective use and successfully defended the motherland against the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The minister said that the professionalism and commitment displayed by the PAF pilots is an impressive reflection of their efficacy and unflinching resolve to guard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

“The entire nation is proud of their air warriors and stands with them shoulder to shoulder at all times”, he pledged. He also extended his full support to the armed forces in general and the PAF in particular during the ongoing operations.