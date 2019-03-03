Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad announced yesterday that Samjhota Express will resume its operation from Monday (tomorrow) as per schedule.

Addressing a press conference, Sh Rashid said the Samjhota Express runs twice a week (Monday and Thursday) from Lahore to Attari via Wagah Railway Station. The train service was launched on July 22, 1976 as per Shimla Agreement. The train departs from Lahore on Monday and Thursday and operates from Delhi on every Wednesday and Sunday.

APP adds: Sh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a VIP train, Jinnah Express, on March 20.

At the press conference which was held at the PR Headquarters here, he said Thar Express left Khokhrapar for Monabao (India) with 600 passengers yesterday (Saturday) while Samjhauta Express train would also be restored from Monday.

He congratulated railway officers and workers for successful operation during the current situation, and the railways picked 25 per cent more passengers during the suspension of flight operations in the country.

He said the railways also fulfilled demand for the forces during the situation. “We declared emergency in railways and increased oil reserves to 30 days with the support of Finance Minister Asad Umar, who managed Rs 1.2 billion in this regard,” he said.

The minister said that the railways was going to issue tenders for ML-1 and Tuftan-Quetta railway track under BOT (built, operate transfer) basis.

He announced that standard gauge track would be laid in future. The railways minister said that South Asia was improving and Russia, Iran and Turkey were joining hands for future development and Pakistan would also join them by connecting these countries through rail.

Chairman Railways Raja Sikandar Sultan and CEO Aftab Akbar were also present at the press conference.