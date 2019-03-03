Share:

KARACHI - Weather of the provincial metropolis turned pleasant after several areas received light rain on Saturday.

The cold winds that gripped the city brought temperature considerably.

According to city district government officials, New Karachi, Surjani, Saddar, II Chandigarh Road, new MA Jinnah Road, Garden and other areas received light rain as forecasted by the met office.

A new wave cold has gripped Karachi after the light shower which is expected for today (Sunday) as well. According to citizens, Karachiites are enjoying the overcast weather for few days.

The Sindh Disaster Management Authority and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) have issued weather advisory to sensitise the citizens to the weather pattern that will prevail over the province.

According to the weather forecast, rain thunderstorm (with heavy falls) accompanied by windstorm (gusting 80-120 km/h) may create untoward situation in Sindh including Karachi in the next 24 hours.

All the departments concerned have been asked to remain alert during the predicted rains and take all precautionary measures accordingly to avert any emergency.

The Met Department has predicted rainfall in Karachi as cloudy weather prevails in the port city. The city could also receive showers on Sunday (today).