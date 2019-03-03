Share:

Lahore - Former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain has seconded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace initiative. “All big countries have given importance to the Kashmir issue for the first time. Indian PM Narendra Modi has been exposed in India where the masses got to know their PM’s war hysteria.

“Indians have separated themselves from the Modi’s strategy to use war hysteria as electioneering gimmick. Indians have realized that Modi is using the army for his election. He (Modi) will be satisfied just after getting thousands of innocent people on both sides killed,” Shujaat said in a statement Saturday. He said Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should have attended the OIC meeting.

“Had we attended the OIC meeting, we would have presented our stance on Indian aggression. OIC members are our friends. They took the decision of inviting Indian before Indian escalated fresh spate of tension. Not a singly friendly country has supported Pakistan stance for stopping Sushma Sauraj. “If the FM has got convinced even seven out of 57 members, it would be a great success,” he added.