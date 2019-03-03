Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government fixed fares for Qingqi rickshaws in compliance with the directives issued the Supreme Court and also restricted seating capacity of the rickshaws to four people at a time.

According to a notification issued the provincial transport department on Saturday, said that an amount of Rs10 could be charged from passengers of the rickshaw travelling within six kilometres while those travelling around 10 kilometres could be charged up to Rs15.

The notification reads that the decision was taken under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and the provincial cabinet meeting also assented to it in its meeting held on January 7, 2019.

Talking about the provincial authority decision, Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah said that the government has taken its decision and would ensure its complete implementation.

“Anyone violating the fare rates would face legal action,” he warned, adding that traffic police will register FIRS against the violators.

He further said that the Qingqi rickshaws have to be registered with the Excise and Taxation Department and would be issued a specific number plate.

“We have taken this decision in public interests and now the masses should also be aware of these rates and should ensure that no one charges them higher then fixed fare,” he said.