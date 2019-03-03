Share:

ISLAMABAD - Realising the opposition’s intentions to create fuss in the National Assembly, the government senior members are convincing the Speaker National Assembly to immediately issue production orders of PML-N MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser did not feel it necessary to issue production orders of PML-N MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique in some of the last proceedings of the house. PML-N senior member Khwaja Saad Rafique is in the custody of NAB for the last several months.

The main opposition party (PML-N) had time and again requested National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders of its party member for both National Assembly proceedings and NA Standing Committee for Railways.

PML-N lawmakers had requested the chair to constitutionally allow their party member to participate in the proceedings so that he could represent his constituency. The speaker, on the floor of the house, had recently assured to take any positive decision on the request of opposition soon. The government, parliamentary sources said, wants to get the supplementary budget 2019 passed smoothly but the opposition has planned to create hullaballoo with the start of proceedings.

Taking to The Nation, PML-N’s senior MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that the attitude of the Speaker National Assembly is undemocratic. “Prime Minister is seemingly pressurising the speaker to not issue production orders of Khwaja Saad Rafique,” said PML-N MNA. He said Khwaja Saad Rafique had clinched the seat vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore.

“The Prime Minister is taking it personal, which is unfair,” he said mentioning the opposition has no option but to stage a strong protest. “It is unfair, PML-N senior member is not being allowed to represent his constituency in the parliament,” he said. The PTI’s government is all set to adopt supplementary budget 2019 in the current National Assembly on Monday after conducting debate on it. The government, with the two-day break due to discussion on the ongoing tension between Pakistan and India, will initiate a debate on the mini-budget today.

The PTI’ government is interested to get the supplementary budget passed from the lower house of parliament with majority of vote.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar will wind up the debate after completion of budget debate from both sides of the aisle.

The opposition side had already rejected the mini-budget presented last month.

According to sources, the recommendations shared by the Senate might not be incorporated by the government. All these recommendations have been laid before the national assembly proceedings.

The Senate had adopted about 55 recommendations on the supplementary finance bill for further consideration of the National Assembly. The Senate in its proposals had recommended 10 per cent raise in the salaries of all government employees as an interim relief allowance.

The ongoing session of the National Assembly had started on February 18 but the debate on mini-budget could not start due to discussion on Pak-India tension.

The government, in its second mini budget, had provided relief to print media industry, small and medium enterprises (SME), agriculture, housing, industry and boosting stock market.

The tax rate was being reduced from 39 per cent to 20 per cent for income of banks arising out of additional SME financing, agricultural financing and low cost housing.

The government side will prorogue the proceedings after getting the mini-budget passed.