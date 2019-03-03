Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday, disturbing routine life.

Countrywide rains, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds brought back chill in weather by decreasing the temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Widespread rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Parachinar remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 6 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam, Bagrote and Skardu was recorded -5C, Malamjabba, Astore, Gupis and Hunza -4C, Drosh -2C and Mirkhani -1C.

In Lahore, rains started last night and continued intermittently throughout the day on Saturday. Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and steady rains decreased temperature, bringing back chill in weather. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 8C.

Steady rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides in the city. Inundated rainwater and slippery conditions caused traffic jams at important city roads. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city. Wet conditions caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. Lesco men, however, managed to restore most of the feeders in the evening.

According to experts, strong rain bearing system is affecting upper, western and southern parts of the country and may persist till Sunday (today).

Widespread rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills accompanied by windstorm is expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions during the next 24 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Landslides may occur in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Quetta received 123mm rain, Sibbi 53mm, Dadu 47mm, Khuzdar and Dalbandin 38mm each, Barkhan 37mm, Kalat 34mm, Malamjabba and Rawalakot 31mm each, Dir 27mm, Bannu 26mm, Murree 25mm, Bhakkar, Parachinar and Lower Dir 23mm each, Garidupatta 22mm, Kot Addu 19mm, Cherat and Lasbella 18mm each, Jaccobabad, Kakul and Muzaffarabad 17mm each, Kotli and Layyah 15mm each, DI Khan 14mm, Mirkhani, Kamra, Moenjodaro, Turbat and Panjgur 13mm each, Larkana and Saidu Sharif 11mm each, Balakot 10mm, Zhob 09mm, Nokkundi, Islamabad, Rohri, Padidan, Rawalpindi, Noorporthal and Sialkot 08mm each, Joarabad, DG khan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Pattan 07mm each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chakwal and Khanpur 06mm each, Rahim Yar khan, Khanewal, Multan, Drosh and Chitral 05mm each, Kalam, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mangla, Bahawalpur and Jhang 04mm each, Skardu 03mm, Astore and TndoJam 02mm each, Jiwani, Ormara, Bagrote and Gupis 01mm each.