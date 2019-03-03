Share:

At least three people died in various incidents in different areas of the district on Sunday.

Police said that a man identified as Nazir 60, hailing from Shahdara died after hit by an over speeding rickshaw near Kot Abdul Malik. An over speeding vehicle crushed to death Ameen 55, while crossing GT Road in Muridke.

A wicked person Liaqat Manj tortured to death his housemaid Sarfraz upon refusal to bring grass for the cattle prior lunch in village Kujjar of Sheikhupura.

The bodies of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering at concerned police stations started investigation.