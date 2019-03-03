Share:

ISLAMABAD : A speeding vehicle rammed into a roadside concrete block near NADRA Office on Saturday resulting the death of three persons and injuries to an occupant, a police source said.

He said that a Suzuki pick up bearing the registration number (PG-039) rammed into a roadside block which resulted the death of three persons and injuries to an occupant of vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Usman Ali resident of Havelian, Abdul Shakoor resident of Okara and Abdul Rehman resident of Nowshera.

The inured person, admitted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for treatment, has been identified as Muhammad Zia.

Police source aid that over-speeding was the main reason behind the accident. Further legal proceedings are underway, he maintained.