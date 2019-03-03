Share:

United States (US) President Donald Trump offered to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the best possible deal at their latest denuclearization summit, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

Although the two leaders have not arrived at any concrete agreement at their second summit, held in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi last week, Trump praised progress in talks and said that negotiations would continue at the level of experts.

He also noted that since North Korea was not willing to denuclearize the exact areas that Washington wanted, while seeking full sanctions removal, it was not appropriate to sign an agreement at this point.

"If you can't get a good deal — and the president offered to North Korea the best deal it could possibly get — no deal is better than a bad deal," Bolton said in an interview.

He also recalled that Trump said at a press conference held after the summit that a third summit had not yet been scheduled. "Would he want another one without some manifestation that the North was gonna move, that will remain to be seen," Bolton added.