Share:

Prime Minister of Britain, Theresa May has urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate.

In a telephonic conversation with her Pakistan counterpart, Imran Khan on Sunday, she said that UK was in touch with both sides in this regard.

She welcomed the prime minister’s decision of releasing the Indian pilot, which has been widely appreciated by the international community.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the UK Prime Minister of Pakistan’s perspective on the developments since the Pulwama incident.

He invited the UK Prime Minister for a visit to Pakistan, which she reciprocated.