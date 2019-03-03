Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan and asked both countries to keep up the positive momentum.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a statement issued by his spokesperson’s office shortly after Varthaman returned to India said, “We welcome the news of the Pakistani authorities releasing the captive Indian pilot .

The Secretary General calls on both parties to sustain this positive momentum and engage in further constructive dialogue.” Guterres reiterated his offer to facilitate a dialogue between the two countries.