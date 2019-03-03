Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain Saturday said the world at large had applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace offer to India as war had never been a solution to any problem among the countries.

Addressing the convocation of a private university, he said all the political and military leadership of Pakistan as well as other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Turkey, had appreciated the PM policy statement offering India to sort out all issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue.

“They reposed their full confidence in Imran Khan’s vision for bringing about stability and durable peace in the region, the minister added.

70,000 Pakistanis killed due to instability in Afghanistan

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, he added, the PM had also talked of Pakistan’s philosophy of maintaining peaceful and cordial relations with its neighbours, including India and Afghanistan.

The unrest and chaos in Afghanistan had also affected peace in Pakistan as some 70,000 Pakistanis had been martyred due to instability and war-like situation in Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said there had been a reign of terror in the Indian- occupied Kashmir (IoK) for long with the innocent Kashmiris being killed by occupation forces. The Kashmir dispute was not an issue of territory for Pakistan as Pakistanis had blood relations with the Kashmiris and for whom they had fought three wars. They felt the atrocities being perpetrated by India on Kashmiris as on themselves, he added.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved in an amicable way to ensure durable peace in the region, he maintained. Fawad said today the entire Pakistani nation had again united against the Indian aggression and war hysteria but on the contrary the Indian people were divided as they had now realized the facts about the attitude of their leadership towards Pakistan. Around 21 political parties of India had crticised Prime

Minister Narendra Modi for his war mongering, he added.

Both the countries, he said, had already fought three wars, and if India wanted another war, Pakistan was fully ready for the same.

The minister said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and settlement of all mutual issues through dialogue. The Pakistan Armed Forces also proved the country’s vision for peace through their actions, he added. Pakistan, he said, had also played a responsible role for restoration of peace in Afghanistan and India would have to change its mindset for peace in the region as the current era was not that of war.

Fawad said today Pakistan was more stable because of the peace vision of Prime Minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government that would also guarantee a brighter future of the country.

Both the political and military leadership were was mature while the Pakistani media also played a responsible role in the current scenario, he said.

The minister said, “We are proud of our youth, most of them are under 35 years of age and they consist of 64 per cent of the total population of Pakistan. The Pakistani youth are more sensible instead of being aggressive.”

He said today some 2,500 students had graduated from that university and similarly, thousands of others were getting degrees from other varsities across the country. The PTI government was fully committed to empower the youth by giving them more employment opportunities and other facilities to enable them to earn their livelihood in a respectable manner, he added.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Superior Group of Educational Institutions’ Chairman Prof Dr. Abdur Rehman also addressed the convocation.

Earlier, the Federal Information Minister gave away medals and distinction certificates among the position holders of various disciplines.